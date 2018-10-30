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The Overmedication of Children Is an Epidemic
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701 views • October 30, 2018
"The problems that are producing scores of isolated young disturbed children who have convinced themselves that murdering their classmates is the way to get attention will not be solved at the gun store. It is in the home. And it's about the kind of people we're raising these kids to become." —Dana Loesch
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