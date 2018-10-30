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Judicial Watch’s Chris Farrell Gives His Take on the IG Report
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6 views • October 30, 2018
“This is first class rationalizing by an Inspector General. Look, Inspector General’s Offices are where the truth goes to die, and this is another case of that.” Judicial Watch Director of Investigations and Research Chris Farrell, joins Dana Loesch to give his take on today’s IG report.
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