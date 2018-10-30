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Watchman Video Broadcast - The Gospel in the Blood - Part 01
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12 views • October 30, 2018
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Pastor Mike Hoggard takes an in-depth look at how we are fearfully and wonderfully made in the image of God and how that directly relates to the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Discover how perfectly correct this verse truly is!
(Psalms 139:14) "I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvellous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well."
FREE Authorized King James bible software:
http://www.dewtronics.com/KingJamesPureBibleSearch/
Pastor Mike Hoggard takes an in-depth look at how we are fearfully and wonderfully made in the image of God and how that directly relates to the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Discover how perfectly correct this verse truly is!
(Psalms 139:14) "I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvellous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well."
FREE Authorized King James bible software:
http://www.dewtronics.com/KingJamesPureBibleSearch/
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