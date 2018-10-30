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BiaBB and DAW illustration
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6 views • October 30, 2018
Here's is an inside look at five rendered WAV tracks as they appear laid up on timelines of a DAW popular with users of the content creation software.
The song created in the software is a rendition of a traditional hymn, Rock of Ages. Due to the song's original date, It is in the public domain, meaning, anyone in the jurisdiction is free to use it.,
The song created in the software is a rendition of a traditional hymn, Rock of Ages. Due to the song's original date, It is in the public domain, meaning, anyone in the jurisdiction is free to use it.,
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