© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Founder of Gab Andrew Torba Talks About Deplatforming
Follow
0
Share
Report
43 views • October 30, 2018
Rather than cover the synagogue shooter and the victims, the press and the internet goon squad controllers have shifted the conversation to Gab, Free Speech, and Andrew Torba.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.