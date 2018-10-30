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Full Show – RED ALERT: Globalists Prepare False Flags, Civil Emergency, And Martial Law - 10/29/2018
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1305 views • October 30, 2018
Brazil’s “Tropical Trump”, Jair Bolsonaro, won the presidential election in a sweeping victory that has globalists around the world in a panic. The former army captain pledges to follow “the Bible and the constitution” while combating socialism and leftist extremism. Correspondingly, Germany’s globalist leader, Angela Merkel, announced she will not seek another term as chancellor after admitting “things can’t go on as they are.” Start your week informed. Call and tune in now!
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