© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Is Amazon Still Selling These Dolls?
Follow
1
Share
Report
313 views • October 29, 2018
Amazon is caught once again selling lifelike child sex dolls. They’re just not calling them that. But we’ll let you decide as we show you the latest offerings from the online retail giant that have child advocates’ heads exploding. And your favorite neighborhood sex offender might just find one under his tree this Christmas. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.