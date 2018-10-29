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You Won’t Believe What Owen Benjamin Does To Barack Obama And His Lies
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1720 views • October 29, 2018
The lies of the left are being exposed like never before. Alex Jones and Owen Benjamin break down the rhetoric coming from the left as Owen exposes Obama’s latest manipulative tweet.
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