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Mail Bomber Funded By Soros & CIA!
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49 views • October 29, 2018
A lifelong Democrat recently registered as a Republican, covered his van with Trump stickers, and began sending bombs that didn’t explode to Democrats. And you have to ask why some Americans find that suspicious? If you think it sounds like an operation funded by George Soros and carried out by the CIA to influence the 2018 midterm elections, you’re right. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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