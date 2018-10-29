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Mass shooting: questions, curiosities, statements and solution
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45 views • October 29, 2018
The most important part of this video shows that the closet video was recorded approximately 5 hours before the shooting started. See the approx 1:54 mark.
Consider that David Hogg's dad is an FBI agent and that the FBI fakes personas and I.D.'s all the time in under cover ops. Although, those mugshots could still be red herrings.
Also this video can be found on my other channel on Bitchute as well. https://www.bitchute.com/channel/eor/
I cannot post comments because disqus does not work.
Consider that David Hogg's dad is an FBI agent and that the FBI fakes personas and I.D.'s all the time in under cover ops. Although, those mugshots could still be red herrings.
Also this video can be found on my other channel on Bitchute as well. https://www.bitchute.com/channel/eor/
I cannot post comments because disqus does not work.
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