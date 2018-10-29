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Orange Man Bad, Lemon Man Good, What Citrus Are You On?
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4585 views • October 29, 2018
The left appears to have abandoned their sense of humor as they expose their hate for Trump. Owen Benjamin discusses how ridiculous it is for the left to push political correctness when they once stood against it.
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