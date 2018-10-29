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The Power Mad Democrat #BlackFlag Operations are Backfiring
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11 views • October 29, 2018
WildNews.us – In a frantic attempt to gain unearned power, the Democrat Corporate Left, has resorted to staging black flag operations and straight up internet silencing of the competitors. Most independent observers attribute the Saturday’s 11-person massacre in a Pittsburgh Synagogue and fake pipe bomb scare to a desperate attempt by the Democrat Party to win sympathy vote next week
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