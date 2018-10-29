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Hillary Clinton - Lesbian Affair with Huma Abedin? Sex Slave Use?
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238 views • October 29, 2018
Former MK Ultra mindcontrol survivor Cathy O'Brien alleges that Hillary Clinton sexually assaulted her via mind control programming multiple times. If other claims are true, such as Pizzagate and Seth Rich, I'm sure there's far darker information yet to be discovered.
More information about CIA Mind Control Slaves:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UA1PSu1Rkp6K/
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More information about CIA Mind Control Slaves:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UA1PSu1Rkp6K/
SUBSCRIBE T0 MY NEWSLETTER http://www.ecstaticascension.com/p/events.html
Music by: www.thepassionhifi.com
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