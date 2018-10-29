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#WalkAway Life Story and Introduction part 2
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3 views • October 29, 2018
Part 2 had to be recorded separately because my mother came in at that point and once everybody was settled down, I went up to record elsewhere to end the story. Enjoy.
#ScotsWalkAway #BritsWalkAway
Litter video: https://www.brighteon.com/5810435925001
#ScotsWalkAway #BritsWalkAway
Litter video: https://www.brighteon.com/5810435925001
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