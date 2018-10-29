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NY Rabbis: Allow Private Firearms for Self-Defense
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10 views • October 29, 2018
After the synagogue shooting, President Trump has been criticized by the usual pushers of gun control for pointing out that defensively armed members or security could have saved innocent life. And several Rabbis are agreeing just as many Christians realized the need to protect their churches after the Texas church shooting in Sutherland Springs.
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