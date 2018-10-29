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Full Show: Globalism Unravels with Brazil Election, BLEXIT & Merkel Loss
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30 views • October 29, 2018
As globalism & socialism lose big in the Brazilian & German elections, the left is furious about #WalkAway & Black Exit (BLEXIT) from the Democrat Party. But FOX news censors Lou Dobbs & bans a Judicial Watch commentator for pointing out that Soros has bragged about funding migration to overthrow American society. Then, Substratum CEO joins to explain the foundation of a new, private & secure internet his company is building.
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