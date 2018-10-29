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#WalkAway Life Story and Introduction part 1
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12 views • October 29, 2018
It's finally time I fully introduce myself in the way of how the #WalkAway stories except this does not serve with going to the conservative side but rather the independent thinking side. I was going to merge both videos into the one but each and everytime I did with the Cyberlink Powerdirector software, the video became unnecessarily large in file size so cutting it down would be the better option.
#ScotsWalkAway #BritsWalkAway
#ScotsWalkAway #BritsWalkAway
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