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This Time It’s the 1st Amend Targeted After a Shooting
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341 views • October 29, 2018
CNN once again takes the lead as mainstream media identifies free speech as the enemy after the synagogue shooting. And we see the next level of censorship from the neocon military industrial establishment as Gab is blocked by PayPal and GoDaddy & Joyent block hosting immediately even though the alleged shooter was also on other social media.
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