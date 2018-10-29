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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) MONDAY 10/29/18 INFOWARS
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111 views • October 29, 2018
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM AUSTIN TEXAS:
October 29, 2018
8 DAYS TO MIDTERMS
GAB.AI IS SHUTDOWN BY LEFT & BIG TECH
JAIR BOLSONARO BRAZIL'S "TROPICAL TRUMP" WON PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN SWEEPING VICTORY
ANGELA MERKEL IS DONE, WON'T SEEK ANOTHER TERM AS CHANCELLOR
HILLARY: "I'D LIKE TO BE PRESIDENT"
Guests:
Andrew Torba GAB.AI CEO
Hotep Jesus
David Knight
4th hour host: Owen Benjamin
October 29, 2018
8 DAYS TO MIDTERMS
GAB.AI IS SHUTDOWN BY LEFT & BIG TECH
JAIR BOLSONARO BRAZIL'S "TROPICAL TRUMP" WON PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN SWEEPING VICTORY
ANGELA MERKEL IS DONE, WON'T SEEK ANOTHER TERM AS CHANCELLOR
HILLARY: "I'D LIKE TO BE PRESIDENT"
Guests:
Andrew Torba GAB.AI CEO
Hotep Jesus
David Knight
4th hour host: Owen Benjamin
Keywords
trumpcnnalex jonesinfowarsnewswarsdavid knightmondayowen shroyersundaysouthern borderjudicial watchlou dobbsgeorge soroscomplete showfreedom warriorprisonplanetbrazilsynagoguetroopsjair bolsonarogabowen benjaminusaiddrudgengotree of lifewndprostitutionpittsburgh shootingorthodox jews10/29/18andrew torba. censored
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