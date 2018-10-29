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What is Biblical Forgiveness?
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2 views • October 29, 2018
One of the most misunderstood concepts in the Bible happens to deal with forgiveness. Pastor Juan explains how Jesus intended for us to understand what forgiveness is and what should be expected. A better understanding of what forgiveness is will help both people involved the one who did the wrong and one was harmed.
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