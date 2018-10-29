© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rewound fan motor and bedini charging run battery - Free Energy
Follow
0
Share
Report
85 views • October 29, 2018
Rewound fan motor and bedini charging run battery
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original file name - Bedini 1.0 mit Hans im Glück Wicklung - Geile Drehzahl
If the battery you use to run your circuit is charged as you use it what
do you call this? - OVER Unity - Free Energy.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original file name - Bedini 1.0 mit Hans im Glück Wicklung - Geile Drehzahl
If the battery you use to run your circuit is charged as you use it what
do you call this? - OVER Unity - Free Energy.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.