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Midterm Madness Ensnares A Free Press
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1193 views • October 29, 2018
A string of October surprises have opened up an opportunity for the blame to be misdirected towards the political opponents of the dying mainstream media propaganda machine. With plenty of time until election day, what can we expect in the near future?
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