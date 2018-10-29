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The Caravan Of Distraction America Doesn't Want
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2009 views • October 29, 2018
Many of the migrants are being told via Facebook that they will receive asylum. But the latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 51% of likely U.S. Voters believe the U.S. government should stop all the Hondurans headed this way from entering the country.
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