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The Soros Narrative Psyop
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2402 views • October 29, 2018
George Soros is a pariah in his native country of Hungary. So much so, the Hungarian government passed a law called the "Stop Soros" law making it illegal to aid Soros in his efforts to flood sovereign nations with undocumented illegal aliens. Yet the mainstream media is branding Soros as a harmless liberal donor who is being targeted by racists just in time for the midterms. While vilifying veteran American news anchor Lou Dobbs for seeking the truth.
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