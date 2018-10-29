David Duke on The Boomer Bomber | TPS #198

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Streamed live on Oct 26, 2018
We discuss the boomer bomber situation with David Duke.
David Duke: https://twitter.com/DrDavidDuke
David Duke's website: https://davidduke.com/
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