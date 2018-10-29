© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gab Founder And Family Receiving Death Threats / Stalked By Media
Follow
2
Share
Report
4161 views • October 29, 2018
Gab.com has temporarily shut down due the suspect of the recent shooting at the synagogue in Pennsylvania’s use of the site. The founder, Andrew Torba, has vowed to bring back the social media alternative as he continues to work with federal authorities.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.