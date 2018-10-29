Brain tumors & Cell phones

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Linda shows you an article about glioblastoma, which is an aggressive type of brain tumor, in regard to cell phones.
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Link to article Aggressive Brain Tumors Tell a Story: https://microwavenews.com/news-center/gbm-frontal-and-tempral-lobes?fbclid=IwAR0rIsDmiw 9A2PJbl8IMSPi DEC8xWozSwv5xt_LK0B3N0dZeq8nSMqvMFEU