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HDMI TO COAX CABLE - ATSC QAM RF MODULATOR - VECOAX MINIMOD-2
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180 views • October 29, 2018
THE HAPPY SATELLITE NERD EPISODE 64
VECOAX MINIMOD-2 is a Compact HDMI Modulator to channel to distribute HD Video Over coax with real time perfect quality $495.00
Key Features
•Distribute 1 Channel of Any HDMI Video to unlimited TVs over the existing TV coax cables
-FULL HD Quality up to 1080P & Dolby Digital Audio
•No Need for new cables nor adapters behind TVs - Receives on TVs as new HDTV Channels
VECOAX MINIMOD-2 is a Compact HDMI Modulator to channel to distribute HD Video Over coax with real time perfect quality $495.00
Key Features
•Distribute 1 Channel of Any HDMI Video to unlimited TVs over the existing TV coax cables
-FULL HD Quality up to 1080P & Dolby Digital Audio
•No Need for new cables nor adapters behind TVs - Receives on TVs as new HDTV Channels
Keywords
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