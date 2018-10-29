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Hillary Clinton goes Neo-confederate: Good Morning Liberty 10-29-18
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8 views • October 29, 2018
Here we go again. Like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren before her, Hillary Clinton is now touting the necessity of taking action on a state and local level. On today's Good Morning Liberty, Michael Boldin asks - is this a good, or a bad thing?
SHOW LINKS HERE
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2018/10/hillary-clinton-goes-neo-confederate-good-morning-liberty-10-29-18/
SHOW LINKS HERE
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2018/10/hillary-clinton-goes-neo-confederate-good-morning-liberty-10-29-18/
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