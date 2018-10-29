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Why Do I Believe in God?
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2 views • October 29, 2018
Everyone has to answer this question in their own way. Many choose not to believe in any kind of god. Rev. Juan M. Perez, the pastor of New Life Outreach of Dallas, Inc, the mother church of New Life Christian Counseling Ministry, explains the proofs and evidence he trusts in to give him the ultimate answer to the question, "Is God real?"
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