© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Jaffe - Ancient Healing Methods for Modern Illnesses
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • October 29, 2018
Oct 23, 2018-Dr. Ibrahim Jaffe discusses using Ancient Healing Methods for Modern Illnesses on The Power Hour with Daniel Brigman. Over 100,000 people have received benefits from MSH Healers and professionals worldwide have been certified in these methods helping individuals uncover the psychological, emotional, and spiritual causes of their disease. Dr. Jaffe is Chancellor of the University of Medical Spiritual Healing and The University of Spiritual Healing and Sufism.
www.thepowerhour.com
www.thepowerhour.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.