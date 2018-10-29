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The HAARP Report - Texas Cotton Farmers Bankrupted by Geoengineering
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113 views • October 29, 2018
The cotton growing region in west Texas has had it's weather totally disrupted by drought conditions in spring and summer, then heavy rain during the usually drier fall season. Typically, the fall dry season is absolutely needed to dry the cotton in the field before harvesting. And those responsible for this devastating loss will not be held accountable. It's criminal ! ! !
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