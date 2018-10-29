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The HAARP Report - Ionosphere Heaters and the Ozone Layer
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408 views • October 29, 2018
As you may know, the Ozone Layer is only 20 to 30km above the surface of Earth. This report covers the damaging affect that ionosphere heaters around OUR planet (such a the HAARP facility) is doing to OUR atmosphere. This is a scientific study.
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