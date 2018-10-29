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Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 hands on: No Bezel Slider Phone
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6 views • October 29, 2018
Read the full post: http://andauth.co/MiMix3 | The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 brings slider phones back with a futuristic touch, with four cameras, no bezels or notch and up to 10GB of RAM. This is the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 hands-on.
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