© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LOU DOBBS EPISODE CENSORED AFTER JUDICIAL WATCH REVEALS TAX PAYER MONEY TO SOROS
Follow
0
Share
Report
28 views • October 29, 2018
A Lou Dobbs interview through Judicial Watch reveals
taxpayers are giving money to George Soros, who in
return is using it to fund left radical organizations,
including the coming migrant caravans.
C 2018 Fox News.
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
taxpayers are giving money to George Soros, who in
return is using it to fund left radical organizations,
including the coming migrant caravans.
C 2018 Fox News.
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.