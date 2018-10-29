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Pass the Salt Live - Hell's Hall of Fame 10-29-2018
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5 views • October 29, 2018
We went to the Kinsey Institute this weekend, for our first induction into Hell’s Hall of Fame. We stood on the steps of the Kinsey Institute and told the truth about Kinsey being a pedophile, sexually abused children, had orgies with his staff, and discarded people when he was done with them.
We’re here to storm the gates of hell. Join us!
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
We’re here to storm the gates of hell. Join us!
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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