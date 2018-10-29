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Red October - Breaking Spectre Productions w/ WeThePeople Insider
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8 views • October 29, 2018
Coverage of the "pipe bombs" from 23-Oct thru 27-Oct and the Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, PA...
Why are Broward County and Allegheny County continually targeted for these "events"?
Clash Defiant Kevin MacLeod (Incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Why are Broward County and Allegheny County continually targeted for these "events"?
Clash Defiant Kevin MacLeod (Incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
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