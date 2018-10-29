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Pope Calls To Defend Against "The Great Accuser"
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47 views • October 29, 2018
Earlier this year, after it was revealed that over 300 priests had molested over one thousand children in the Pennsylvania area. A demand to oust predatory Catholic priests reached a fever pitch. However, the process to bring these priests to justice has been stonewalled at every turn.
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