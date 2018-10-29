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We Can't Go Back
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633 views • October 29, 2018
This dramatic, high-quality ad depicts the new optimism of a working mom and the very real way that the future of her family is at stake in this election. The ad offers a vivid warning that only by electing Republicans on November 6 can we ‘choose the right future’ for our children. It speaks to all Americans to get out and vote for the GOP so President Trump’s booming economy and inspirational changes for hard working American families can continue in the long run.
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