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Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Review: The Android iPhone
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8 views • October 29, 2018
Read the full review: http://andauth.co/Pixel3XL | With the Pixel line, Google is basically making the Android equivalent of the iPhone, and this is not a bad thing. This is the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL review.
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