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McDaniel on synagogue attack, pipe bomb arrest, midterms
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203 views • October 29, 2018
RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel addresses the deadly attack on the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh and the march to the midterm elections.
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