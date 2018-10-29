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Do Events Inside Black Holes Happen? | Space Time | PBS Digital Studios
Domain of Science
Domain of Science
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9 views • October 29, 2018
Black holes! From Stephen Hawking to Interstellar, black holes are mammoths in the world of science AND sci-fi. But what exactly IS a black hole? Do events happen inside black holes? Are black holes really a hole? Are black holes really black?! Join Gabe on this week’s episode of PBS Space Time as he debunks popular black hole misconceptions, and rethinks what the term, ‘black hole’, even means. Thought you knew what a black hole was? Think again!
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physicspbs digital studiosspacetimespace timeare black holes really black?are black holes really holes?astronomy (field of study)black hole (celestial object category)space (quotation subject)time (dimension)what is a black hole?
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