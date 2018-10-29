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What It Takes To Become An Astronaut
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10 views • October 29, 2018
NASA astronauts have one of the coolest jobs out there: The job that lets you work in space. But getting to that point in your career is no picnic. We spoke with NASA astronaut Doug Hurley about what it takes to earn one of the most coveted jobs around.
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