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How Europe Will Save Space Travel
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15 views • October 29, 2018
More than half a million chunks of space trash surround our planet. And that poses a serious threat to space travel as we know it. That's why a team out of Europe has developed a way to take out the space trash, and they just tested it in spectacular fashion.
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