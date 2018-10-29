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Could SpaceX's BFR replace traditional airliners?
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7 views • October 29, 2018
With SpaceX announcing the BFR's first official mission to the moon, the possibility of Earth to Earth travel seems a little bit closer. In this video, we look at what needs to be done before Earth to Earth rocket travel can replace the traditional airliners that we use today. We also compare the dawn of passenger rocket travel to the early days of airplanes.
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