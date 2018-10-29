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Pass the Salt Live - Storm the Gates of Hell 10-25-2018
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Everything God has created confirms to the creation that He exists. We are without excuse. Using natural, secular (outside religion, worldly ) arguments is effective.But the Word of the Bible is foolishness to them.
Pass the Salt!
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Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://www.patreon.com/coachdavelive
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://www.patreon.com/coachdavelive
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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