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Phone Call to Newtown Church About Sandy Hook "TRUTH"
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112 views • October 29, 2018
Call to St Rose of Lima Church in Newtown, CT. Spoke to associate pastor "Caroline" who admits they try to control the Press coverage and refused to answer key questions.
Uploaded to Youtube 10/28/18 by "Justice Acclimated Growth 3" - https://youtu.be/9aBtLzMYDg8
Uploaded to Youtube 10/28/18 by "Justice Acclimated Growth 3" - https://youtu.be/9aBtLzMYDg8
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