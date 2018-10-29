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Bongino Has a Note For NFL Kneelers: You Lost!
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6 views • October 29, 2018
"See that. You lost. That's for The NFL people. Yeah you lost. The snowflakes who wanted to keep kneeling on the sidelines. That note was for you. You lost. I wanted to write it down just so you know. In case you have a problem reading my lips. You lost. Ha-Ha!" —Dan Bongino
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