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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) SUNDAY 10/28/18 INFOWARS
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85 views • October 29, 2018
SOME OF THE TOPICS ON TODAYS TRANSMISSION:
October 28, 2018
9 DAYS TO MIDTERMS
GAB ATTACKED, DEPLATFORMING ATTEMPTS BY LEFT & BIG TECH SAME AS ALEX JONES;
CEO VOWS NOT TO BOW DOWN
THE CENSORED LOU DOBBS-JUDICIAL WATCH BANNED INTERVIEW FOX PULLED & APOLOGIZED FOR
WND: BORDER CARAVAN "GEORGE SOROS EXPRESS"
CNN STALKS AJ
#WALKAWAY MOVEMENT
Guests:
Millie Weaver - the Pittsburgh Synagogue shooting
Andrew Torba, GAB.com Founder on the attacks & deplatforming operations by left, big tech
October 28, 2018
9 DAYS TO MIDTERMS
GAB ATTACKED, DEPLATFORMING ATTEMPTS BY LEFT & BIG TECH SAME AS ALEX JONES;
CEO VOWS NOT TO BOW DOWN
THE CENSORED LOU DOBBS-JUDICIAL WATCH BANNED INTERVIEW FOX PULLED & APOLOGIZED FOR
WND: BORDER CARAVAN "GEORGE SOROS EXPRESS"
CNN STALKS AJ
#WALKAWAY MOVEMENT
Guests:
Millie Weaver - the Pittsburgh Synagogue shooting
Andrew Torba, GAB.com Founder on the attacks & deplatforming operations by left, big tech
Keywords
trumpcensorshipalex jonesinfowarskanye westmexicohuman traffickersnewswarsowen shroyersundaysouthern borderfoxjudicial watchlou dobbs tonightgeorge sorosinvasionmillie weavercomplete showfreedom warriorprisonplanetmigrantasylumsynagoguecaravancandice owenstroopsgabel salvadorusaidandrew torbangotree of lifewndprostitutionpittsburgh shooting10/28/18child smugglingchris farrellorthodox jews
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