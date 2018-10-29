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“One Conversation – SILENCED,” Part 5 – Dr. Christopher Shaw answers the question “Are vaccines safe?”
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38 views • October 29, 2018
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dr. david lewiscdcautismvaccinemeaslesmmrmumpsaluminumimmunizationdel bigtreedr. sherri tenpennyrubelladtpaapacpdr. christopher shawdr. gayle delongdr. james lyons-weilerdr. peter hotezdr. stanley plotkindr. stringerdr. toni barkdr. william chenthimerasoldr. paul offitdr. robert searsemory universitygeorgia techmorehouse collegewalter orenstein
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